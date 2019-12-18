



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers will not have to worry about a possible property tax increase.

On Wednesday, those on the board of the Pittsburgh Public Schools voted to approve next year’s budget and voted against increasing taxes by a split vote of 4-4 from the nine board members. Board member Kevin Carter abstained.

Many of the issues surrounding the 2020 budget of $665 million revolved around the 2.3 percent proposed property tax increase. The district last increased taxes five years ago.

Since the budget passed and not the tax increase, PPS’s solicitor told KDKA that there is a $180 million hole in the budget and it has to be addressed immediately.

“This district cannot function without that money, and it’s inexplicable how you approve a budget and then don’t fund it,” solicitor Ira Weiss said.

The solicitor also said a property tax increase has to pass in some capacity, so it’s back to the drawing board.

The school board will meet again Dec. 27th, because according to Weiss, a new budget isn’t going to work without the remaining of the funding.