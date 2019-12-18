  • KDKA TVOn Air

Allegheny County, Animal Cruelty, Animal Cruelty Charges, Rep. Tony Deluca


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A state representative is preparing legislation to increase the punishment for people convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County is proposing the bill in response to the video that showed two hunters kicking and punching a wounded deer.

If approved, the legislation would allow the Game Commission to deny or revoke a hunting license for anyone convicted under Libre’s Law of torturing an animal.

