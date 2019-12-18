  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Reserve Township, School Bus Crash


RESERVE, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene in Reserve Township after a vehicle slid into an occupied school bus.

Allegheny County on Twitter says the accident happened on Hoffman Road and Otto Street.

A vehicle slid into the bus, which was carrying students. Dispatchers say at least three vehicles were involved in the accident.

There’s no word of any injuries at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

