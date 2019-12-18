Comments
RESERVE, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene in Reserve Township after a vehicle slid into an occupied school bus.
Allegheny County on Twitter says the accident happened on Hoffman Road and Otto Street.
Reserve: Hoffman Rd/Otto St – vehicle slid into occupied school bus; unknown injuries. Responders on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019
A vehicle slid into the bus, which was carrying students. Dispatchers say at least three vehicles were involved in the accident.
There’s no word of any injuries at this time.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.