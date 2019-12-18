Comments
GLEN OSBORNE, Pa. (KDKA) – At least eight vehicles are involved in multiple crashes that have shut down Route 65.
Dispatchers report medics and police are on the scene of two accidents both at Ohio River Boulevard and River Road on either sides of the roadway.
Glen Osborne: Ohio River Blvd closed in both directions between Haysville light and McKowan Road due to multi-vehicle crash; unknown if any injuries
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 18, 2019
Route 65 is currently being shut down between the Haysville light and McKowan Street.
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time or what caused the accidents.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.