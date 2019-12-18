Comments
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) – A Turtle Creek elementary student has been suspended for allegedly bringing two BB guns to school.
The Woodland Hills School District superintendent says a 5th grade boy was allegedly showing off two BB guns to students on the bus.
When the bus arrived at school, the children told adults about what they had seen. The district says the principal spoke to the boy, who was apparently planning on playing with a friend after school.
The student was removed from school and suspended.
In a phone call to parents, the school said police were called in and completed a thorough investigation.
No students were hurt.
