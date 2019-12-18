PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two separate crashes on the Parkway West are causing massive delays, backing traffic up toward I-79.
On Twitter, PennDOT reports there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-376 West at Exit 58 near Robinson Town Centre Boulevard. There is a lane restriction in that crash.
PennDOT is also reporting a crash on I-376 westbound at Exit 60A near U.S. 22/30 West. That crash is also causing a lane restriction.
There hasn’t been any word on any injuries yet or how long it will take to clear the crashes.
