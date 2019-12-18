



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday is off to a cold, dry and very chilly start.

Moving through our day, KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says scattered snow showers will be possible through the late morning and afternoon. The biggest problem there will be reduced visibility along the ridges and along I-80 and gusty winds making us feel in the single digits tonight and tomorrow morning.

Mary Ours says at the most, an inch of snow is expected for us and then around 1 to 2 inches north and in the ridges.

Highs don’t make it to 30 today, but tomorrow we’ll be close with plenty of sunshine to help us out.

NWS is continuing the Flood Advisory along the Ohio River in Allegheny County through late tonight.

The Mon Wharf in downtown Pittsburgh is closed until further notice after water from the Monongahela River is starting to cover part of the pavement down there.

Friday is dry and seasonable in the upper 30s, then Mary Ours expects above normal temps for the weekend in the mid 40s.

It looks like the dry stretch with partly cloudy skies and highs flirting with 50 will continue through Christmas!

