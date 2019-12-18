



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow caused slippery conditions and headaches for local drivers.

Rush hour wraps up well before 8 p.m. on most evenings in the Pittsburgh area.

But on Wednesday, the brake lights along Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin said otherwise.

“The roads were bad,” Shulea McCoy of West Mifflin said. “The traffic was getting pretty heavy and no matter which way you go, you’re looking at traffic.”

Clairton Road was covered in ice and was closed for most of the evening.

Ice was a problem in many spots, including Lawrenceville, where one school bus was stuck on 52nd Street and needed assistance from a salt truck.

Accidents also closed down several roads as drivers navigated poor road conditions.

“It’s real slick, a lot of icy spots out there,” Kris Cerniga of Belle Vernon said. “It clogged up the traffic really bad.”

Officials said crews are out and will be working throughout the night.