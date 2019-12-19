Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh Steelers greats are among the finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Coaches Bill Cowher, Buddy Parker and safety Donnie Shell are finalists for the 20-member Centennial Class of 2020, announced Thursday.
Cowher was a head coach from 1992 to 2006. He won 149 games, eight division titles and made it to the playoffs ten times, including one Super Bowl win.
Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64 and won 51 games.
Shell was an undrafted player who finished his career with 51 interceptions, the most in NFL history for a strong safety.
