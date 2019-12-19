Filed Under:Allegheny Station, Local TV, Netflix, North Side, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Public Transpiration


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers will not be able to use Allegheny Station this weekend.

The Port Authority announced Thursday that starting on Saturday, the station will be closed for the filming of a Netflix production.

All rail services will start and end at the North Side Station, officials said.

Shuttle buses will operate between the North Side Station and Allegheny Station.

The 14-Ohio Valley bus recovery area will also be closed.

