PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers will not be able to use Allegheny Station this weekend.
The Port Authority announced Thursday that starting on Saturday, the station will be closed for the filming of a Netflix production.
All rail services will start and end at the North Side Station, officials said.
Shuttle buses will operate between the North Side Station and Allegheny Station.
The 14-Ohio Valley bus recovery area will also be closed.
