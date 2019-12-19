Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection has issued an administrative order to Aliquippa officials for drinking water violations.
On Thursday, the DEP issued the order to the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa for the violations because of secondary contaminants.
It requires the authority to closely monitor levels of iron and manganese on a weekly basis and test for lead and copper levels at 60 different sites.
If any levels are too high, the authority must notify the DEP.
Hundreds of residents said the water was brown and dirty.
You must log in to post a comment.