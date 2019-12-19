  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Coke Plant, Erie, Erie Coke Corporation, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Health


ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Workers at Erie Coke are being turned away at the gate and told the plant has closed.

Erie News Now reports more than 100 workers found out the plant had closed when they showed up to work Thursday morning. An employee told Erie News Now that security told him the news when he got to work.

The state had earlier moved to shut down the plant this summer after “years of numerous repetitive environmental violations.”

The Erie Coke Corporation’s website says it operates as a “merchant producer of high-quality foundry coke.”

