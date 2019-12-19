



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A Washington County fire chief has been detained in Thailand since before Thanksgiving and cannot come back to the United States.

Local legislators are appealing to the U.S. Embassy in Thailand on behalf of Michael Morra, who was working in Thailand for General Electric when he was sent to prison after officials found a bullet in his suitcase.

Morra’s family was was afraid to initially speak publicly, fearing something even worse would happen.

They said Morra, who has served at the Hanover Township Fire Station for 30 years, has already been through hell.

His gear currently sits untouched, right next to the gear of his son, assistant chief Dominic Morra.

“I was raised in this building,” Dominic Morra said. “My dad taught me everything I knew.”

Michael Morra was outside of Bangkok working as a repair welder with a work visa when he was prevented from boarding a plane home.

And from there, as outlined in a GoFundMe page, Michael Morra was then incarcerated, abused and left in a crowded cell without food.

He is now awaiting trial.

Washington County lawmakers, including Rep. Joshua Kail, are now trying to help Michael Morra, who is safe and out of prison.

They sent a letter to the United States Embassy in Thailand in support of Michael Morra.

“We just want him to come back home safely. We want him to come back home as quickly as possible and just have a fair situation there for a seemingly minor error,” Kail said.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler also wrote a letter on Michael Morra’s behalf.

Senator Pat Toomey is also involved.

Click here to donate to Michael Morra’s GoFundMe.