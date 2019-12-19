



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is suing McDonald’s after a violent assault by employees in downtown Pittsburgh left him paralyzed.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Marc Conn filed the lawsuit, saying he suffered from three fractured vertebrae, paralysis and quadriplegia from a blind-side hit from an employee.

He is suing the restaurant and its parent corporation, the Post-Gazette reports.

Six people, including three employees, face criminal charges for the assault.

Police say surveillance video shows an argument staring with an unknown male and Marc Conn, along with his longtime girlfriend Billie Jo Goldsworthy, inside the McDonald’s.

When Conn tried to pull his Goldsworthy away, the criminal complaint says two McDonald’s employees intervened and could be seen pushing and punching Goldsworthy, who police say appeared to be pushing back.

Police said Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers outside. She was then pepper-sprayed, dragged to the ground and struck in the face by a third McDonald’s employee.

WARNING: Graphic content and language

The video shows Conn on the phone, and police say he was trying to call 911.

When Conn tried to assist his girlfriend and break up the fight, he was also attacked and knocked unconscious.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn once into the back of the head, causing Conn to fall face-first onto the pavement.