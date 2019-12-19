



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mount Washington residents are frustrated with the way the police are handling their neighborhoods.

At the Mount Washington Senior Center on Thursday, several residents said they would like to see a heavier police presence after dealing with car break-ins and prowlers.

“I will still walk my neighborhood. But I am a lot more cautious about paying attention to who’s on the street, what street lights are out so I stay in well-lit areas,” Duquesne Heights resident Terry Byers said.

Some residents also feel like calls to the police sometimes go unheard.

Zone 3 has just more than 100 police officers.

“We can’t just go by the numbers, it’s how people feel. It’s their perception and we have to talk about that. We have to let them know that we are here,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Thursday’s 90-minute meeting produced several ideas, like enhanced security measures and neighborhood watches.

“They’re concerned about the community, they care about the community, they want to help make their community better, safer,” Schubert said. “That’s the best way to do it, is get with us so we can partner.”

The city is considering adding a seventh police zone in the future, and Schubert discussed a real-time crime center, which will be formally introduced later.