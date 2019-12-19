



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A prominent Pittsburgh protester was in court Thursday for arson-related charges after she allegedly tried to set two restaurants on fire.

Nicky Jo Dawson is accused of trying to set both Pizza Milano and Cafe Milano on fire at the end of October.

Happening Now: Nicky Jo Dawson just showed up to city court for her preliminary hearing on arson-related charges. She’s accused of setting fire to both Pizza Milano and Cafe Milano in Uptown and downtown at the end of October. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jE2MwDzSE9 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 19, 2019

In January of last year, she chanted alongside other protesters outside of Pizza Milano in Uptown when a former manager at the pizza shop got into a scuffle with a woman in an attempt to throw her out of the restaurant in.

The manager was later found not guilty. Customers vowed to boycott the pizza shop and wanted the business closed for good after the incident.

At the Cafe Milano on Sixth Street, police said Dawson set a trash can and paper from the paper towel dispenser on fire in the bathroom.

Some of Nicky Jo Dawson’s supporters are here at city court. If you recall, Dawson was heavily involved in the Antwon Rose II protests as well as the protest outside Pizza Milano after a scuffle between a woman and former manager. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vuhFcz13J0 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 19, 2019

On top of that, the police said she also set fire to a stack of pizza boxes near the front of the restaurant.

As for the incident on Fifth Avenue at Pizza Milano in Uptown, police said a manager spotted Dawson set a cloth hanging out of a beer bottle on fire with a lighter as she was walking into the cafe’s kitchen, then threw it into a fryer filled with cooking oil.

While she did this, police say she said: “I want to see that place on fire.”

