PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists to be prepared for increased traffic on the Turnpike during the holiday season.

From Thursday until Jan. 1, 2020, the commission is forecasting another record-setting holiday travel period.

More than 6.6 million motorists are forecasted to be traveling during that time.

The commission said Dec. 20, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 will be the busiest days.

Jan 1. and Dec. 25 are projected to be light travel days.

