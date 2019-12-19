  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Fire, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Parks Township


PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman and two young children were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a fire in Armstrong County.

Crews battled a house fire on Dime Road, near Airport Road in Parks Township, Armstrong County Thursday morning.

Chief Randy Dunmire from Vandergrift Number One Fire Department says they received a call from the mother and her two children, ages 2 and 5, about being trapped on the second floor due to heavy smoke.

Fire crews arrived on scene and rescued the three from a window on the second floor. They were treated on scene, then flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Firefighters say the three victims were alert in the helicopter. They suffered from smoke inhalation, fire officials say.

There is no word yet on the cause.

Dime Road will remain closed and crews will have to salt the road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

