



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers woke up to the coldest morning yet this season.

This morning, NWS offices in Moon said it was 11 degrees. Ron Smiley says it was possible morning lows in Pittsburgh dropped all the way down to 7 or 6 degrees.

Coldest 🥶 air of the season so far in place today. Morning lows fell down to around 10°. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Warmer air is heading our way though. I have your forecast right here. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/abyZxRaKWp — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) December 19, 2019

Ron Smiley says highs today will be near yesterday’s high of 27 degrees, but we will see some sunny skies throughout the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Then, get ready for a warm-up. Overnight lows fall down to nearly 20 degrees on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Okay, so it’s not really the warm-up everyone is looking for. But the temps will still climb a bit.

On Saturday and Sunday, Ron Smiley says we’ll see highs in the 40s.

After that, the warm-up we’re all actually hoping for will arrive just in time for Christmas. Monday through Christmas Day on Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the 50s.

Ron Smiley says he apologizes in advance for everyone hoping for a White Christmas. It doesn’t look like it will happen this year. Maybe next year, right?

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.