



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh still owes Kesha almost $200,000 for her performance last year.

This news comes one day after the director of the LGBT group was arrested for forgery.

The first sign of trouble came in 2018, when the Delta Foundation brought in Kesha for a concert.

It was supposed to be a get-out-the-vote event, but it became a Stronger Than Hate event in the days following the Tree of Life shooting.

Now it turns out Kesha is still owed about $190,000 for the show.

A spokesperson for the foundation confirms they still owe Kesha money, but they said they gave her the option of not coming because ticket sales were poor.

Longtime director Gary Van Horn is accused of falsely representing himself as an Allegheny sheriff’s deputy and rigging his personal car with police lights.

Despite the problems, the foundation said its finances are OK, and they are moving forward with 2020’s Pittsburgh Pride event.