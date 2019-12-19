  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Christmas, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Santa Claus


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are wishing their fans happy holidays by releasing a spoof of the movie “The Santa Clause.”

On Twitter, the Pens shared a video with the caption “Happy holidays, Penguins fans.”

“The Santa Clause” follows the story of a man played by Tim Allen who accidentally kills Santa and has to take his place.

The Pens’ video features some iconic moments from the film, including Sidney Crosby wearing pajamas monogrammed with the initials S.C. and Evgeni Malkin trying to explain to his doctor that he put on 45 pounds in a week.

(Photo Credit: PIttsburgh Penguins/Twitter)

Tomorrow, the Pens face off against the Edmonton Oilers.

Comments