PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are wishing their fans happy holidays by releasing a spoof of the movie “The Santa Clause.”
On Twitter, the Pens shared a video with the caption “Happy holidays, Penguins fans.”
Happy holidays, Penguins fans. pic.twitter.com/8VXtBys9w5
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 19, 2019
“The Santa Clause” follows the story of a man played by Tim Allen who accidentally kills Santa and has to take his place.
The Pens’ video features some iconic moments from the film, including Sidney Crosby wearing pajamas monogrammed with the initials S.C. and Evgeni Malkin trying to explain to his doctor that he put on 45 pounds in a week.
Tomorrow, the Pens face off against the Edmonton Oilers.
