



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster spent the day helping out at the food bank ahead of the holidays.

The wide receiver shared pictures of himself on Thursday posing with fans and handing out food at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Had a great time handing out food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank! Love this city and love having the opportunity to give back any way I can. Thank you to Coach Tomlin for putting it together and inviting me out. pic.twitter.com/MDqPreIshZ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 19, 2019

“Had a great time handing out food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank! Love this city and love having the opportunity to give back any way I can. Thank you to Coach Tomlin for putting it together and inviting me out,” his tweet read.

The 23-year-old has been out since injuring his knee against the Cleveland Browns.