Filed Under:Ashtabula, Drugs, Ohio News, Postal Workers

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio postal worker was arrested on drug charges for selling crack out of her mail truck on her route, officials said.

Darcy Spangler, 52, of Ashtabula, was arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges, according to court records.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County commander, Det. Greg Leonhard, said Spangler was investigated for three months.

Spangler was taken to county jail when she was on her way to work at the Ashtabula post office.

No additional drugs were found during a search of Spangler’s residence. But authorities recovered evidence of drug sales, including scales and packaging materials.

Additional charges against a second individual are pending, Leonhard said.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for her assigned public defender.

