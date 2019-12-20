



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A road in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood will be closed as crews start to demolish homes impacted by a landslide in February.

Arlington Avenue will be closed to vehicles, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists, in the 300 block between Warrington Avenue and McArdle Roadway.

It is closed in the 300 block between Warrington Avenue and McArdle Roadway. https://t.co/VGDO0VxN4V — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 20, 2019

The closure is supposed to run until Christmas Eve as crews take down two vacant homes affected by the landslide.

Several residents had to be evacuated after wet weather conditions threatened homes.

The days-long closure could cause some trouble for traffic. People who live nearby will be able to go in through the McArdle Roadway end of the closure.

The inbound detour: Warrington Avenue to Sawmill Run Boulevard through the Liberty Tunnel. The outbound detour: through the Liberty Tunnel to Sawmill Run Boulevard to Warrington Avenue.

If you take the bus, 51-L and 43 are also being detoured.