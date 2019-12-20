  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The steepest snow tubing hill in Western Pennsylvania will be open starting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, December 21.

The Allegheny County Parks Department has announced that the Boyce Park Snow Tubing Area will open this coming weekend.

The public, two-hour-long sessions will take place Fridays from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Saturdays starting at 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets can be purchased on the Allegheny County Parks website.

