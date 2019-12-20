PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can add another accolade to Sidney Crosby’s resume.
This time, he’s been named the best player of the decade by ESPN.
As ESPN’s Senior NHL Writer Greg Wyshynski stated, the list of the top 100 players of the decade was determined by longevity (but not essential), statistical analysis, postseason success, individual awards, and “good old-fashioned subjectivity.”
Crosby wasn’t the only current Penguin to be put on the list.
Evgeni Malkin was in the top ten, coming in at number six. Defenseman Kris Letang was named the 23rd best player of the decade, as well.
A few former Penguins also found themselves on the list, including goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, forwards Phil Kessel, Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, and Jaromir Jagr.
You must log in to post a comment.