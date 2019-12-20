  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Rick Dayton
Filed Under:Dollar Bank, Local TV, Mobile Banking, Online Banking, Outages, Pittsburgh News, Rick Dayton


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Customers of Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank are not able to see transactions, and direct deposits are not showing up in their accounts.

A Customer Service Representative tells KDKA the bank’s computer systems have been off-line since 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

The bank’s IT Department was performing routine maintenance.

With the system down, it means all account activity is delayed and will not be updated until the system is back online. Some customers may not have been able to access account information via the Dollar Bank website or app, but in a tweet Friday afternoon, the company says those are now available.

The bank expects to have all direct deposits processed by 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to the bank, all other transactions have been processed.

Comments