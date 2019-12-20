PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Customers of Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank are not able to see transactions, and direct deposits are not showing up in their accounts.
A Customer Service Representative tells KDKA the bank’s computer systems have been off-line since 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening.
The bank’s IT Department was performing routine maintenance.
— Dollar Bank (@Dollar_Bank) December 20, 2019
With the system down, it means all account activity is delayed and will not be updated until the system is back online. Some customers may not have been able to access account information via the Dollar Bank website or app, but in a tweet Friday afternoon, the company says those are now available.
The bank expects to have all direct deposits processed by 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to the bank, all other transactions have been processed.
You must log in to post a comment.