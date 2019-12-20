



Montel

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Montel is a handsome guy with a fun-loving attitude who was found as a stray. Even at 8-years-old, he has plenty of young, playful energy, and he can’t wait to meet his new people. Montel is in search of a home where he can continue the hard work he’s been putting in with positive reinforcement training. He has great leash manners and lots of affection to share with the lucky family who gives him a home!