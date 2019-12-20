Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Montel
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Montel is a handsome guy with a fun-loving attitude who was found as a stray. Even at 8-years-old, he has plenty of young, playful energy, and he can’t wait to meet his new people. Montel is in search of a home where he can continue the hard work he’s been putting in with positive reinforcement training. He has great leash manners and lots of affection to share with the lucky family who gives him a home!
- To find out more about how to adopt Montel, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Bella & Jack Frost
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Jack Frost is a beautiful 14-week-old kitten. He was born and raised in a foster home and is ready for his forever home.
Jack Frost loves playing in his foster home with many adult cats, kittens and four small dogs. He can be cuddly and loving, but he really prefers to be exploring and playing with other animals. He is house trained.
Jack Frost is currently in a foster home, so let us know if you would like to meet him.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Bella is a Coonhound who came to us with a litter of puppies. She is a sweetheart. She is good with kids and other dogs.
Bella loves everyone and just wants to be loved and know what it is like to be spoiled by a family.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
