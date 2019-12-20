



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have some good news: nobody is listed as questionable, nobody is listed as doubtful and nobody has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The Steelers released their injury report for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and said “for the first time in a long time,” their status report is empty.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed the last four games with a knee injury, was a full participant in the past two days of practice.

Steelers injury report looks a lot better @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GlKQEjXZBQ — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 20, 2019

“I don’t feel 100% but I am going to see what I can do,” said Smith-Schuster in the Steelers’ injury report.

“It depends on what Coach says. It’s coming along. It’s a process. The knee is kind of tricky. You don’t really know you are full go until you run your full speed, when you are getting hit, getting tackled. Hopefully I am able to go this week and play.”

Juju practiced without any limitations. We had a chance to talk to him today. It sounds like he will play Sunday but he said he isn’t 100%. He is still dealing with pain. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 20, 2019

KDKA’s Rich Walsh talked to Smith-Schuster who said he is still dealing with some pain.

Pittsburgh Steelers PR also says tight end Vance McDonald will be playing after clearing concussion protocol.

