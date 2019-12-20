



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly is facing charges after he was kicked out of a South Side bar.

According to court paperwork, the 23-year-old is facing two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest for an incident that happened early Friday.

The criminal complaint says police were called to Mario’s South Side Saloon for a man, identified as Kelly, refusing to leave. He’s accused of also threatening an employee, saying he would “knock” him “out” because the jukebox didn’t play the song he requested.

Police say they tried to explain to Kelly that he wasn’t allowed back in, but he tried to go back inside anyways.

During all this, the officer on scene reported that the foot of a woman, identified by Kelly as “his girl,” was stepped on. Kelly then allegedly became aggressive and threatened the officer.

Court papers say he threatened an officer and employee of Mario’s. He is facing charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 20, 2019

As Kelly allegedly continued resisting arrest, the criminal complaint says the situation was getting out of hand. In order to “gain control,” the officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times. Kelly was then arrested.

He was treated at the hospital, where officers say he continued to be disorderly, then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Kelly has played several games this season, which is his first with the Steelers.

