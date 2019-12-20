



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will likely be the 10th straight day with temperatures failing to hit the 40 degree mark.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the high in Pittsburgh is expected to top out at around 37 degrees.

Saturday’s highs will likely be well into the 40s, so we should see the streak come to an end at that time.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Winter officially begins at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, whether or not you’re ready. Good news, though: Ron Smiley says we’ll start off the first week of winter with unseasonably warm weather.

He’s now forecasting a Sunday high of 50 degrees with overall temperatures ticking up 2 to 3 degrees over yesterday’s seven-day forecast. Monday and Tuesday appear to also see highs in the 50s.

At this time, Ron smiley is keeping the Christmas day high in the 50s, but there is some movement there and he may have to eventually drop Christmas day temperatures to the 40s.

He’s also maintaining an isolated Christmas Day rain chance, although no data is pointing to rain on Christmas at this time. It does look like a front arriving late day may bring some rain, so slipping that in.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.