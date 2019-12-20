PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers, along with Maurkice Pouncey, made a $20,000 donation to the Pittsburgh Police Fund as part of their Social Justice Grant program.

The program helps support community efforts and the Steelers made their donation to Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert at the Church of the Holy Cross.

“I know it’s a cliche thing to say the NFL is giving money, but these organizations, with what they are trying to do for people, they need money,” Pouncey said. “It’s about changing lives.”

According to the Steelers, the program is led by players themselves. It is an effort to engage with law enforcement, charitable organizations, and the military.

Pouncey over the past three seasons has donated tickets to the police so they can take kids from city neighborhoods to games.

“It gives you a sense of hope that people are committed to your cause,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “We do this every day and when you have people trying to help, who have that ongoing commitment, it becomes like a partnership with that person. It makes our jobs easier. With what he is doing with the tickets every game, there is no way we could do that without him.”

The donation was given to Chief Schubert during a tree lighting and toy distribution at the church in Homewood.