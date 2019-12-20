PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lawsuit has been filed against the borough of North Braddock and an officer after a woman was allegedly illegally detained and arrested.

The lawsuit claims that in August, 23-year-old Keaira Booker of Braddock pulled over when she saw an arrest happening because she thought the man involved was her dad.

WATCH: Live coverage of the press conference

An officer, identified in the suit as Seargant Larry Butler, approached her and told her she was illegally parked in the roadway, 12 inches away from the curb.

In a video shown at the press conference, she denies being illegally parked. Hollis says the video shows the car’s back tire touching the curb.

The officer asks for her ID, and she asks for the officer’s name. He then appears to reach through the car window and unlock her door from the inside before allegedly pulling her out.

“The only thing that was going through my head was that I was going to be the next Sandra Bland,” Booker says.

Hollis claims that disorderly conduct charges were filed, but accuses police of dropping them once they tried to show video evidence of the incident in court.