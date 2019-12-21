  • KDKA TVOn Air

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A FedEx driver was seen throwing packages into a ditch from a Penske truck in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a witness observed the driver in a FedEx uniform throwing packages from the truck into a ditch along Horvath Road.

When the witness confronted the driver, he said he was going to pick them up but then drove off without them.

Tracking numbers for the packages were scanned by the driver, indicating he had delivered the packages to their destinations.

The packages were recovered by state police and returned to FedEx to be delivered.

Charges are pending once a final value of the packages is determined.

