



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hallmark has recalled a specific candle product that has been sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Hallmark and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced yesterday that Frosted Balsam jar candles pose fire and laceration hazards and are recalling the product.

The following is a detailed description of the product:

green color

three wicks

metal top

5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter

Hallmark, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle

Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747, UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside

There have been six reports of jars breaking and causing fire damage to other items in the vicinity. No one has been injured.

The candles have been sold in Norman’s Hallmark stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since September of this year.

The candles initially were priced at around $28, but the firm is requesting that customers return the candles to receive a full refund and $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

The candles were manufactured in the United States and distributed by a branch of the company in Missouri.