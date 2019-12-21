Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been five weeks since Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen game action.
The Steelers wide receiver was dealing with a knee injury along with a concussion for the past several weeks but on Saturday, he confirmed on his Instagram page that he will play Sunday against the New York Jets.
“The most miserable 5 weeks of my football career are finally over. I can’t wait to get back on the field and do what I love tomorrow…”
So far this season, Smith-Schuster has 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns.
The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, hoping to capture a wild card berth.
They’ll take on the Jets on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
