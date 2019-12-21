PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There may not be any snow on the ground but the Christmas spirit is in the air in the Strip District.

Shoppers crowded the sidewalks, visiting specialty stores and stocking up at places like Robert Wholey’s.

“It’s Christmas!” Said Jim Wholey, the owner. “We look forward to this all year long.”

Saturday was one of the busiest days of the year and families count on Wholey’s for vital ingredients for Christmas dinner.

“They’re buying tradition, there’s a lot of family get-togethers and [they] have a big meal for Christmas,” Wholey said.

Will DeCarbo is one of those people preparing for a big family feast.

“We do the seven fishes because we’re Italian,” he said. “We come down every year, we come to Wholey’s and we get seven different fishes.”

For the next three days, crowded parking lots at South Hills Village are what shoppers can expect to see. Especially with shoppers looking for deals and last-minute gifts.

Mall spokesperson Sherma Krinsky compares the deals on Super Saturday to Black Friday.

“You’re seeing signs anywhere from 40, 50, to 70-percent off,” she said. “It would be regular price or even clearance, you’re going to get some deals.”

Shoppers are definitely aware.

“Pretty much everything is on sale,” said Lacey Colega. “I found a lot of nice things for my grandma marked down to $9.99, which is always wonderful.”

Some last-minute shoppers believe they work better under pressure.

“I got some stuff on Black Friday, but I always like to see what’s happening a day or two before Christmas to find those last-minute deals,” said Josh Lacks.