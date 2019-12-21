  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Holiday Traffic, Holiday Travel, Local News, PA Turnpike, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are cautioning those traveling for the holidays that this weekend will be one of the busiest for traffic and to expect delays.

More than an estimated a third of Americans are traveling for the holidays in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting this year to set a record number of travelers on the road.

Over 6 million drivers are expected to be traveling for the holidays, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Today and Monday are expected to be the busiest days for the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The National Safety Council is also warning drivers to be safe this holiday season as they estimate more than 250 people may die while on the road.

Pittsburgh International Airport has also reported that this weekend is one of their busiest with a significant number of people expected to be arriving at and departing from the airport.

