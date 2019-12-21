



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the last ten years, OnStar has teamed up with NORAD to help children that want to know Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

This year, it will be no different.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on December 24 and running until 5:00 a.m. Christmas Day, OnStar members can push the blue OnStar buttons in their car to ask where Santa and his reindeer are and where they’re headed.

OnStar will be donating $1 for each time children ask where Santa is to the American Red Cross.

For more information and other ways to track Santa on Christmas Eve, head to OnStar's website.