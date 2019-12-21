Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has a beautiful weekend and holiday week ahead.
There is a cold start to the morning, but clouds will break for sunshine this afternoon, and temperatures will be above normal in the mid 40 degree range.
Winter begins at 11:19 p.m. so Sunday will be the first full day of winter. It will stay sunny with highs a little bit warmer, and by Monday temperatures will be in the 50 degree range through Christmas with partly cloudy skies.
No white Christmas this year!
You must log in to post a comment.