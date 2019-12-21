NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — A North Fayette Township family had a run-in with a real-life Grinch.

A home security system caught a man cutting their Christmas lights early Saturday morning.

The man is seen on the Nest video walking around the property with scissors and cutting strings of lights.

Homeowners called North Fayette Police and posted the video online.

Police say thanks to the footage and the power of Facebook, they were able to find the man responsible within hours.

Police went to the man’s home, and he allegedly confessed but did not say why he clipped the Christmas light.

There is no immediate connection between the man and the homeowners, but he does allegedly live in the area.

The man’s name will not be released until Monday.

He will likely be charged with criminal mischief.

Police do not believe he destroyed Christmas decorations at any other homes in the area, but they say they’ve received similar complaints in other neighborhoods.