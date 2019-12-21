



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men were arrested and police are searching for a third in connection to a robbery and home invasion in Brighton Heights.

On Monday night, officers were sent to a home on Woods Run Avenue for a burglary.

According to police, three armed men entered the home dressed in all black clothing and ski masks. They ordered the occupants of the home to give them money while holding them at gunpoint.

The three men then fled the home with approximately $2,000 in a silver pickup truck which police then spotted on Shadeland Avenue. Two of the men fled on foot and the driver, Michael Brown, was taken into custody as he remained in the truck.

Police were able to find one of the men that fled the truck, Troy Hogan after he fled into a wooded area. They spotted him walking along Brighton Road covered in mud.

The victims told police they recognized the third man, identified as Robert Hogan, because he is a supervisor at UPS.

According to one of the victims, Robert Hogan knew they had a significant amount of money when they were seen playing the lottery a couple of days prior to the robbery at a local market.

Police have requested a warrant for Robert Hogan’s arrest on charges of burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, robbery, criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawful restraint.