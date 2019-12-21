



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday and Sunday mark the last weekend people can visit the annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market before it closes on Monday.

Vendor booths are open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Santa’s House is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More than 26 vendors set up their booths for this year’s market.

Local artists like Maya Jones and groups like the Western Orthodox Church will perform at the stage in the market. You can find the performance schedule here.

Winners from the preliminary rounds of the holiday market’s karaoke competition will face off on Dec. 23, the very last day of the holiday market. The $1,000 Holiday Karaoke Contest Finals will be hosted by KDKA’s very own Ron Smiley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year marks the 8th annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market set up in downtown’s Market Square. It opened on Nov. 22 for the Comcast Light Up Night and will close on Dec. 23 just before Christmas Eve.

With a variety of vendors, the market offers a holiday experience typically found in Germany’s long-running, notable Weihnachtsmärkte or Christmas Markets.

“…the Peoples Gas Holiday Market brings a cherished European tradition to Pittsburgh with an international flair, a touch of local charm, and a pinch of sugar, spice, and everything nice,” their website says.

Peoples Gas also said that they “were thrilled to bring…the 8th Annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market.”