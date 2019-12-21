COLLINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An accident involving a trailer truck halted traffic, dented a guardrail and cut off power in the surrounding area of Route 136 early Saturday morning in Collinsburg.
Crews are working on scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident with a trailer truck over the hillside-Route 136 at Coal Hollow…
Posted by Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, December 21, 2019
The Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded to the accident between 3 and 4 a.m. on Coal Hollow Road just before Route 201.
The driver suffered minor injuries according to firefighters.
The truck collapsed against the hillside, going over and denting parts of the guard rail. It also cracked parts of the roadway and knocked a pole and electrical wires down.
The road was closed for an extended time, and it is unknown at this time whether delays are continuing to affect drivers.
You must log in to post a comment.