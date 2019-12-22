



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Wolf Administration is letting individuals know about some available resources for those with mental health or substance use disorders.

Jennifer Smith, The secretary for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs reminds families how difficult the holidays can be.

“Consider how overwhelming the pace of this holiday season can be; and for those with substance abuse disorder, the anxiety and stress are amplified.” Smith said. “Holiday parties often times offer and promote the consumption of alcohol, which can be a triggering environment to individuals new in their journey to recovery.”

The Wolf Administration released some resources for those individuals to reach out to.

Including:

Get Help Now Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: text “PA” to 741-741.

KinConnector Helpline: 1-866-KIN-2111 (1-866-546-2111).

All of these helplines will connect you or a loved one to resources in your community.

Each service is available 24/7 including holidays.

If you’re not a talker, you can also use an anonymous chat service that’s available here.

KinConnector is one helpline that is targeted for families with kids who lost their parents to substance abuse or otherwise.

No matter what your situation, remember it is ok to ask for help.

“Helpline employees are trained professionals who understand the sensitivity of an individual in a crisis and the complexity of the drug and alcohol system,” Secretary Smith said. “They will remain on the line with the caller until treatment and resources have been identified and a warm handoff with a facility or provider has been made.”

For more information on how you can receive treatment, head to www.pa.gov/opioid.