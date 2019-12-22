Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police responded to a call about a man threatening someone with a gun.
It happened Sunday morning just after 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Penn Avenue and Wood Street.
When police arrived to the 800 block of Penn Avenue, the man ran away.
He was shot and killed by an officer after opening fire on police.
That officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.
Allegheny County Police are continuing the investigation.
