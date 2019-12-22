Comments
BALTIMORE (KDKA) — The final game of the Steelers regular season against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed by the NFL to 4:25 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m.
Correction….Tennessee Houston moved to 4:00 as well…..Night game remains SF-Seattle https://t.co/GopcWuOQ55
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 23, 2019
It will be broadcasted right here on KDKA.
The Steelers can clinch a berth in the playoffs if they beat the Ravens and the Tennesee Titans lose to the Houston Texans.
If that occurs, the Steelers will be the sixth seed in the AFC and in the Wild Card round.
Titans vs. Texans has also been flexed to 4:25 p.m.
