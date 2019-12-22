  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local News, Mcknight Road, road closures, Traffic, Traffic Alert


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McKnight Road is closed northbound from the McIntyre jughandle to Peebles Road after a large water main break.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The main occurred around the 8000 block of McKnight Road near the Ross-McCandless line. There is also a reported water shortage in the area due to the main break.

Crews are currently working at the scene.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

Comments