Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McKnight Road is closed northbound from the McIntyre jughandle to Peebles Road after a large water main break.
The main occurred around the 8000 block of McKnight Road near the Ross-McCandless line. There is also a reported water shortage in the area due to the main break.
Ross/McCandless: Water shortage/outage due to large water main break – 8000 block McKnight Rd near the Ross-McCandless line. NB McKnight Road is closed from McIntyre jughandle to Peebles.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 22, 2019
Crews are currently working at the scene.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.
You must log in to post a comment.