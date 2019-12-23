PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An American Airlines flight from Charlotte landed safely at the airport despite mechanical failures.
Flight 1237 from Charlotte, North Carolina was heading to Pittsburgh when the Pittsburgh International Airport says it experienced “mechanical difficulties.”
#NEW: @PITairport tells me the American Airlines flight from Charlotte landed successfully despite the mechanical failure— no injuries. No word yet on what caused the mechanical failure. @KDKA https://t.co/mzx1iQ8Fmz
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 23, 2019
The airport says the plane was due at 3:07 p.m., and that’s approximately when it landed.
No one was injured. American Airlines says passengers deplaned normally and a maintenance team will address the mechanical issue.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.