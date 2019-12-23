  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An American Airlines flight from Charlotte landed safely at the airport despite mechanical failures.

Flight 1237 from Charlotte, North Carolina was heading to Pittsburgh when the Pittsburgh International Airport says it experienced “mechanical difficulties.”

The airport says the plane was due at 3:07 p.m., and that’s approximately when it landed.

No one was injured. American Airlines says passengers deplaned normally and a maintenance team will address the mechanical issue.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

