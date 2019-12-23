



HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking to identify two suspects who stole cash and a gun safe from a family-owned hardware store in Beaver County.

According to state police, it was early in the morning on Dec. 10 when two suspects broke into Parsons Inc. on Kendall Road in Hanover Township, Beaver County.

Pictures are of actors and truck used by the actors. Video footage is available for news agencies by contacting Tpr. McGeary at PSP, Beaver. If anyone has any information regarding this crime or the identity of the actors, they are urged to contact PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400 pic.twitter.com/9hW7f2gpEg — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) December 23, 2019

The two suspects, captured on camera, are accused of taking a large gun safe as well as cash from the register.

They then allegedly loaded the safe into what state police describe as an early 2000s Dodge Dakota four-door pickup that appears to be two-toned grey and silver. State police say there is rust damage to the passenger side rear door and driver side rear fender. It’s also possible the gate has damage after the safe fell.

According to Parsons Inc.’s website, they are a family-owned and operated business.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Beaver at 724-773-7400.