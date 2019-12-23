  • KDKA TVOn Air

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking to identify two suspects who stole cash and a gun safe from a family-owned hardware store in Beaver County.

According to state police, it was early in the morning on Dec. 10 when two suspects broke into Parsons Inc. on Kendall Road in Hanover Township, Beaver County.

The two suspects, captured on camera, are accused of taking a large gun safe as well as cash from the register.

They then allegedly loaded the safe into what state police describe as an early 2000s Dodge Dakota four-door pickup that appears to be two-toned grey and silver. State police say there is rust damage to the passenger side rear door and driver side rear fender. It’s also possible the gate has damage after the safe fell.

(Photo Credit: Troop D PIO/Twitter)

According to Parsons Inc.’s website, they are a family-owned and operated business.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Beaver at 724-773-7400.

